Harold D. Anderson, Sr., 78, of The Villages, Florida, died March 27, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Residential Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra M. Anderson.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Betty Atwood, 89, of McLean, died March 28, 2020, at the Adler Center, in Aldie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Atwood.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Margie V. Carter, 88, of Berryville, died March 29, 2020, in a local nursing home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood W. Carter.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Pearl R. Clarke, 87, of Winchester, died March 29, 2020, in Westminster Canterbury.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward O. Clarke, Jr.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Janet L. Haines, 87, of Winchester, died March 27, 2020, at Greenfield Reflections of Strasburg.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
James E. Howard, 80, of Stephens City, died March 29, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Rita C. Howard.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Janet S. Symsack, 73, of Stephenson, died March 29, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Elmer F. Symsack.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
