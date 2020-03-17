Andrew S. Haines, 33, of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Cross Junction, died March 12, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
Marice A. Smallwood, 81, of Winchester, died March 13, 2020, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center.
He is survived by his wife, Edna L. Smallwood.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Kathryn M. Walker, 94, of Frederick County, died March 15, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy A. Walker.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Vera S. Willingham, 90, of Berryville, died March 15, 2020 at her home.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William T. Willingham Jr.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.