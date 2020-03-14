DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
Updated: March 14, 2020 @ 4:13 am
Katherine L. Hepner, 33, of Frederick County, died March 12, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Surviving is her mother, Gail Kiser and stepfather, Billy Kiser.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
