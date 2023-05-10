Sue A. Broy, 74, of Winchester, died May 9, 2023, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Broy.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Charles W. “Chuck” Denmon Jr., 68, of Bloomery, West Virginia, died May 7, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy M. Denmon.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
