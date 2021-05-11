James G. Isbel Jr., 31, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died May 5, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
Benjamin C. Martin, 67, of Winchester, died May 7, 2021, in Evergreen Health & Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Jerry A. Pierce Sr., 71, of Boyce, died May 8, 2021, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie A. Pierce.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
William A. Ward, 72, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died May 9, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
