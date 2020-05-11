Kenneth H. Beauchamp, 61, of Winchester, died May 8, 2020.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
James D. Hepner Jr., died May 9, 2020, in Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Mildred H. Lofton, 86, of Winchester, died May 9, 2020, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oshel E. Lofto.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
