Patricia A. Duvall, 68, of Cross Junction, died May 9, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence E. Duvall Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Zander A. L. Frazier, 10 months, died May 9, 2020, at his grandparents’ home in Gerrardstown, West Virginia.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Ronnie R. Hannah, 75, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, died May 10, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon E. Hannah.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Gary E. Holliday, 71, of Winchester, died May 9, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon A. Holliday.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Roy R. Whitacre Jr., 86, of Frederick County, died May 9, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Emma L. Whitacre.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester. Emily N. White, 25, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, died May 9, 2020 in Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg.
She is survived by her husband, Chris P. White.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
