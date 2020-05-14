Margaret E. Brill, 92, of Winchester, died May 11, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, West Virginia.
Barry E. Fitzpatrick, 70, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, died May 11, 2020, at Berkeley Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Fitzpatrick.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Vincent P. Legare Sr., 84, of Stephens City, died May 3, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen Legare.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Ashton B. Mathias, 21, of Mathias, West Virginia, died May 12, 2020.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, West Virginia.
