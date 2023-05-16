A. Lyndall Anderson Sr., 91, of Gore, died May 14, 2023, at his home.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty K. Anderson.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Howard M. Corbin, 78, of Romney, West Virginia, died May 14, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Tonya O. Hottle, 62, of Winchester, died May 14, 2023, in her residence.
She is survived by her husband, David R. Hottle.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
William R. Lawhorn, 71, of Stephens City, died May 10, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Linda J. Lawhorn.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Channa M. Molini, 67, of Woodstock, died May 13, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
