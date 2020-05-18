Annabelle L. Baxter, 94, of Front Royal, died May 15, 2020, at Lynn Care Center, Front Royal.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank D. Baxter.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Randy Bowman, 61, of Loudoun County, died May 15, 2020, at the family home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Shirley H. Gaunt, 84, of Winchester, died May 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Hunter M. Gaunt Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Elwood R. Ruble, 82, of Gore, died May 15, 2020, at Heritage Hall Nursing Facility, Front Royal.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bessie M. Ruble.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
