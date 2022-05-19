Death notices for May 19 May 19, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Edwin A. Maravilla-Guevara, 28, of Stephens City, died May 15, 2022, in his residence.Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest AP News Militant attacks hurt Pakistan relations with Afghan Taliban Bangkok governor election seen as national harbinger Tea and infomercials: N. Korea fights COVID with few tools New Mexico delivers inflation relief payments to residents Australian conservative party faces teal independent threat Biden has an eye on China as he heads to South Korea, Japan Spy agencies urged to fix open secret: a lack of diversity Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage S. Korea Blue House opens to public for 1st time in 74 years Senate confirms Brink as new US ambassador to Ukraine More News from the Associated Press Local News Updates delay action on Prosperity Gardens rezoning request 2 Winchester men indicted in separate shooting incidents Fish hatchery to replenish small-mouth bass population Jan. 6 sedition suspect's trial delayed Embezzler makes $156K in restitution to Winchester Cold Storage, avoids jail EDA says goodbye to one executive director, hello to another City Council investigating alleged labor violation by elected official Great expectations: College-bound Handley seniors celebrate Study will determine if Federal Mogul site can become a solar farm Gnome watch AP National Sports Atlanta Dream to host Washington Mystics Friday Los Angeles Sparks travel to take on the Storm Lynx to face Aces on the road Connecticut Sun to square off against the Indiana Fever Friday Calgary hosts Edmonton with 1-0 series lead Death Notices Roscoe Theodore Westfall Jr. Claudia Nusu Death notices for May 19 Emma Frances Puffinburger Barbara Johnson Page Jensen Brook Hoover Paul G. Ziluca Death notices for May 18 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
