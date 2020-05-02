Charles C. King, Jr., 84, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died April 30, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy L. Adams King.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Helen L. Riggleman, 89 of Williamsburg, died May 1, 2020, at Brookdale Long Term Care in Williamsburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leldon Riggleman.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, West Virginia.
