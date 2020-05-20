Emery K. Boone, 93, of Lewisburg, West Virginia, died May 15, 2020, at Dutch Haven Assisted Living, Maurertown.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Mary E. Hutson, 75, of Levels, West Virginia, died May 18, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, West Virginia.
Felix Jarusewic Jr., 77, of Augusta, West Virginia, died May 13, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Ae (Kim) Hahn.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
Filomena C. Jose, 36, of Winchester, died May 8, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chape, Winchester.
Sheila M. McChesney, 58, of Augusta, West Virginia, died May 18, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
