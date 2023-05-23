James M. Luttrell, 85, of Clearbrook, died May 19, 2023, at Evergreen Health and Rehab.
He is survived by his wife, Vicky B. Luttrell
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Judith B. Noll, 83, of Lake Frederick, died May 19, 2023, in Berryville.
She is survived by her husband, Donald R. Noll.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
