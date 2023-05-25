Amanda Gardner, 38, of Sterling, died May 21, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, James Gardner.

Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.

Sandra L. Owens-Paice, 64, of Boyce, died May 23, 2023, at INOVA Loudoun Hospital, Lansdowne.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew Paice.

Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.

Richard W. Royer, 73, of Berryville, died May 19, 2023, at his home.

Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.