Amanda Gardner, 38, of Sterling, died May 21, 2023.
She is survived by her husband, James Gardner.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Sandra L. Owens-Paice, 64, of Boyce, died May 23, 2023, at INOVA Loudoun Hospital, Lansdowne.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew Paice.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Richard W. Royer, 73, of Berryville, died May 19, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
