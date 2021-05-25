Steven M. Fredman, 60, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died May 20, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle S. Fredman.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Marie V. Jenkins, 87, of Berryville, died May 23, 2021, in a local nursing home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry F. Jenkins.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Suzanne M. Keedy, 63, of Baker, West Virginia, died May 20, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene W. Keedy.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Ruth Kelsoe, 82, of Stephenson, died May 22, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Joyce E. Rauch, 75, of Winchester, died May 21, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur G. Rauch Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
William Tilling Jr., 85, of Winchester, died May 22, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center. (VET!!)
He is survived by his wife, Janice Tilling.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Jeanne C. Turkel, 78, of Darien, Connecticut, died May 21, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, William C. Turkel.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.