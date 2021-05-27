George N. Carter, 75, of Romney, West Virginia, died May 26, 2021, at Stonerise Nursing Home, Martinsburg, WV.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Homes, Inc., Winchester.
Benjamin C. Horne, 77, of Winchester, died May12, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Homes, Inc., Winchester.
Jaiden I. Myers, 18, of Winchester, died May 21, 2021, in Winchester.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Homes, Inc., Winchester.
Edwin L. Powell, 94, of Winchester, died May 25, 2021, at his home. (VET!!)
He is survived by his wife, Brenda L. Powell.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Helen C. Williams, 81, of Inwood, West Virginia, died May 25, 2021, in Spring Arbor Senior Living, Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel E. Williams.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
