Cameron G. Copp, 76, of Woodstock, died May 25, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman’s Crossing.
Allen W. Dale, 74, of Winchester, died May 23, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn F. Dale.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, WInchester.
Ronald C. Poling, 47, of Mathias, West Virginia, died May 23, 2020.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
Donald D. Underwood, 64, of Summit Point, West Virginia, died May 23, 2020, in Clarke County.
He is survived by his wife, Betty W. Underwood.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley of Berryville.
Paul R. White, 49, of Mathias, West Virginia passed away on Friday May 22, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Dionna R. White.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.