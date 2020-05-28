Carl A. Baker, 79, of Stephens City, died May 26, 2020, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Elizabeth J. Dolan, 81, of Winchester, died May 25, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Dolan.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
