Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: May 28, 2021 @ 4:27 am
Charles D. Rinker, 89, of Winchester, died May 24, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Florence Rinker.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
