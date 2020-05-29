Marty Butcher, 68, of Stephens City, died May 28, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Francis Butcher.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Barbara A. Litzenberg, 81, of Stephens City, died May 27, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George B. Litzenberg, Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
J. Randolph Van Norton, II, 67, of Maurertown, died May 27, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg.
Victoria L. Wicker, 57, of Winchester, died May 22, 2020.
She is survived by her mother, Jeanne Will.
Arrangements are by Cremation Society of Virginia, Chantilly.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.