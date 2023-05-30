Carroll W. Park, 75, of Augusta, West Virginia, died May 26, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Shelia W. Park.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
