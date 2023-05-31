Charles P. McFall, 59, of Winchester, died May 29, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Thomas G. McMahon, 81, of Lake Frederick, died May 29, 2023 at UVA University Hospital, Charlottesville.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara L. McMahon.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Robert M. Shank Jr., 29, of Winchester, died May 26, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Justine J. Spencer, 68, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, died May 29, 2023, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Keith L. Spencer.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
