Lorraine F. Cox, 94, of Harrisonburg, died May 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd G. Cox.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Robert W. Kerns, 83, of Cross Junction, died May 6, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. Kerns.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Lillian N. Lee, 95, of Front Royal, died May 6, 2020, at The Retreat at Berryville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roderick Evans Lee Jr.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Jackie L. Ray, 82, of Winchester, died May 5, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane E. Ray.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Sean D. Rodgers, 36, of Clarke County, died May 4, 2020, at University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Ila R. Whitacre, 93, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died May 6, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chauncey L. Whitacre.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
