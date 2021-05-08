DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
Updated: May 8, 2021 @ 6:34 am
Elvin B. Shanholtz II, 61, of Romney, West Virginia, died May 5, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet D. Shanholtz.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
