Fern E. Cone, 92, formerly of Stephens City, died May 6, 2020, at Heartfields Assisted Living at Frederick, Maryland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard F. Cone.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Charles T. Fortune, 81, of Clear Brook, died May 7, 2020, at Evergreen Health and Rehab Center.
He is survived by his wife, Frances V. Fortune.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Joanna R. Funkhouser, 56, of Winchester, died May 6, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Angelo Funkhouser.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Adolph Hockman, 95, of Frederick County, died May 7, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary K. Hockman.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Richard P. Kleffman, 85, of Stephens City, died May 8, 2020 in Lynn Care Center, Front Royal.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha R. Kleffman.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Mary Y. Oesterling, 94, of Winchester, died May 2, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor K. Oesterling, Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.