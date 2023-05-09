Rev. Clarence E. Acklin, 80, of Winchester, died April 3, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Bonnie L. Judy, 65, of Stephens City, died May 6, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Hazel E. Michael, 81, of Romney, West Virginia, died May 6, 2023, at her .
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
Jo A. Lemarr, 65, of Winchester, died May 7, 2023, in Front Royal.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Vickie C. Winnings, 70, of Inwood, West Virginia, died May 4, 2023, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard N. Winnings.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
