Elwood R. Brewer, 84, of Winchester, died Nov. 7, 2020, in Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Laurel W. Fletcher, 68, of Winchester, died Nov. 6, 2020, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
She is survived by her husband, Herbert Fletcher.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Betty Hardesty, 89, of Cross Junction, died Nov. 7, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
James Mullins, 85, of Winchester, died Nov. 6, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Gail D. Ratliff, 85, of Romney, West Virginia, died Nov. 5, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
