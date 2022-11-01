Charles D. Allen, 74, of Winchester, died Oct. 30, 2022, in Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Mable V. Allen.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Maxine A. Allison, of Winchester, died, Oct. 27, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center .
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Inc., Winchester.
Darryl Benson, of Cross Junction, died, Oct. 25, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Inc., Winchester.
Priscilla A. Berryman, of Winchester, died Oct. 27, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center .
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Inc., Winchester.
Jon T. Epperson, 67, of Gore, died Oct. 30, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Tamara Epperson.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Joan C. Jackson, 75, of Winchester, died Oct. 28, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, John R. Jackson.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Connie D. Miller, 78, of Baker, West Virginia, died Oct. 30, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
Carl E. Sutler, 93, of Bluemont, died Oct. 30, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife Barbara A. Sutler.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Mary V. White, 68, of Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia died Oct. 30, 2022, in Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, WV.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
