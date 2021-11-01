Jennifer H. Harris, 57, of Rileyville, died October 29, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, James H. Harris.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Erval V. Peer, 85, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, died October 25, 2021, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Peer.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Constance A. Ramsey, 70, of Maurertown, died October 29, 2021, in Wardensville, West Virginia.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
