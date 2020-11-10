Elsie E. Bright, 88, of Front Royal, died Nov. 6, 2020, at Heritage Hall of Front Royal.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis L. Bright, Sr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Clyde S. Eisner Jr., 86, of Summit Point, West Virginia, died Nov. 8, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Norma J. Eisner.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Clifford Farquharson, 89, of Winchester, died Nov. 5, 2020, at Bridge Point National Hospital, Washington, DC.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Theodore J. Milone, 79, of Frederick County, died Nov. 8, 2020, at Fox Trail Senior Living. VET!!
He is survived by his wife, Claudia Milone.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Ronald T. Smith, 79, of Frederick County, died Nov. 8, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center. VET!!
He is survived by his wife, Maureen Smith.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Ernest R. Welch, 80, of Winchester, died Nov. 8, 2020, at his residence. VET!!
He is survived by his wife, Betty J. W. Welch.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
