Donald W. McCarty, Sr., 91, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, died November 10, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Johnny E. Mongold, 67, of Petersburg, West Virignia, died November 9, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Lindsey R. Shimp, 30, of Frederick County, died November 6, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Arthur C. Smith, 62, of Berryville, died November 9, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Alletta Beebe-Smith.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
