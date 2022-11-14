Robert N. Cousins, 74, of Delray, West Virginia, died Nov. 10, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Mary L. Everhart, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Nov. 10, 2022.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Jessie S. Wilson, 87, of Stephens City, died Nov. 10, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Wilson.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
