Algie L. Adams, 84, of Winchester, died Nov. 13, 2022, in Envoy Nursing Home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol A. Adams.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Cynthia C. Fauver, 62, of Winchester, died Nov. 14, 2022, in her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Mark S. Fauver.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Adeline M. Goldbach, 75, of Berryville, died Nov. 10, 2022, in her home.
She is survived by her husband, Francis Goldbach.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Patricia “Anne” Kibler, 81, of Winchester, died Nov. 13, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
She is survived by her husband, Everett F. Kibler, Jr.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
