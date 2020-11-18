Franklin C. Black, 78, of Bluemont, died Nov. 15, 2020, in Loudoun Health & Rehab, Leesburg.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Faith E. N. Black.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Brian A. Johnson, 46, of Romney, West Virginia, died Nov. 15, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Amy O. Johnson.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Evelyn W. B. Simms, 89, of Strasburg, died Nov, 14, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Simms, Sr.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
Marshall C. Smith, 89, of Frederick County, died Nov. 15, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecilia J. Smith.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.