Roger L. Breeden Sr., 75, of Winchester, died Nov. 16, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Breeden.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Patrick H. Tevalt, 85, of Winchester, died Nov. 15, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret J. Tevalt.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Jacob E. Rinker, 88, of Frederick County, died Nov, 16, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Arvilla Rinker.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Alice R. S. Rowzee, 88, of Romney, West Virginia, died Nov. 18, 2020, at Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Romney, WV.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
