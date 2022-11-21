Paul F. Berghaus, 82, of Boyce, died Nov. 19, 2022 in INOVA Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn S. Berghaus.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Dorothy D. Brown, 75 of Clearbrook, died Nov. 19, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Inc., Winchester.
Ronald L. Brown, 66, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, died Nov. 18, 2022, at the Hospice of the Panhandle, Martinsburg, WV.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Inc., Winchester.
Emma J. Harris, 54, of Winchester, died Nov. 17, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Inc., Winchester.
Lester W. Hansen, Jr., 77, of Stephens City, died Nov. 17, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center. (VET!!)
He is survived by his wife, Angela Hansen.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Patricia M.C. Hoke, 80, of Middletown, died Nov. 20, 2022, at her residence.
She was preceded in death ny her husband, Harold J. Hoke.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Marino de Medici, 89, of Winchester, died Nov. 15, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Inc., Winchester.
Michael T. Milhon, 62, of Stephens City, died Nov. 21, 2022, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
James E. Miller, 82, of Delray, West Virginia, died Nov. 18, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley B. Miller.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.