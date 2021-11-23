Paul E. Bockting, 81, of Lost River, West Virginia, died November 19, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Tona Bockting.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
Donald H. Jones, 92, of Stephens City, died November 22, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris B. Jones.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Jocelyn R. Thorpe, 43, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, died on November 19, 2021, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Lawrence S. Titus, 65, of Frederick County, died November 19, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Renilda Luterte.
Arrangements are by Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
