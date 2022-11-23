William E. Lewis, 73, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died Nov. 21, 2022, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurie A. Lewis.

Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw, WV.

