William D. Allen, 84, of Winchester, died Nov. 22, 2020, in the Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Judith T. Allen.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Phyllis Aoki-Arrington, 66, of Stephenson, died Nov. 21, 2020, in Baltimore, Maryland.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Sandra L. R. Bowen, 74, of Stephens City, died Nov. 23, 2020, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Dr. Charles L. Burns Jr., 91, of Winchester, died Nov. 22, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Massie Burns.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Allen L. Eichman Jr., 54 of Mathias, West Virginia, died Nov. 18, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
Wade W. Gunn, 89, of Stephens City, died Nov. 21, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Adelle Cornelia Clark Gunn.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
Ronald R. Guy, 72 of Augusta, West Virginia died Nov. 22, 2020, at Dawn View Center in Fort Ashby, WV.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Guy.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
Shirley V. Henry, 71 of Martinsburg, West Virginia, died Nov. 21, 2020, at Panhandle Hospice Center, Martinsburg, WV.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Lee W. Llewellyn, 60, of Winchester, died Nov. 18, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
John J. Parry, 65, of Winchester, died Nov. 22, 2020, in a local nursing home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
David P. Rayl, 79 of Augusta, West Virginia, died Nov. 22, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.