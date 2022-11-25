Charles H. Gatton, Jr., 88, of Front Royal, died Nov. 23, 2022 in Shenandoah Senior Living, Front Royal.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
H. Fred Harner, 89, of Gore, died Nov. 21, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Harner.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Terry A. Strosnider, 65, of Winchester, died Nov. 22, 2022, in her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Gilbert L. Stickel.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Gary L. Tidwell, 69, of Bluemont, died Nov. 20, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Penni Tidwell.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
E. Virginia Vance, 93, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died Nov. 21, 2022.
Arrangments are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
