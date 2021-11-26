Paul E. Bockting, 81, of Lost River, West Virignia, died November 19, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Tona P. Bockting.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville, WV.
Patricia A. Gerick, 79, of Lake Frederick, died November 20, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Henry P. Gerick Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Arleigh D. Moore, 78, of Berryville, died November 21, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Everett.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.