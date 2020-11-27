Savannah P. Burleson, 20, of Winchester, died Nov. 21, 2020.
She is survived by her parents, David Burleson, Jr. and Robin Stevens.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Richard DeBergh, 67, of Winchester, died Nov. 23, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela DeBergh.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Donna W. Michael, 69, of Greer, South Carolina, died Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Francis Eastside Hospital, Greenville, SC.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Michael.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Alan L. Spencer, 47, of Bentonville, died Nov. 22, 2020, in MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, D.C.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa D. Spencer.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.