Wilfred J. Archambault, 89, of Front Royal, died Nov. 24, 2020, at his home. VET!!
He is survived by his wife, Hazel Archambault.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Thomas S. Beavers, 74, of Frederick County, died Nov. 25, 2020, at UVA Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Beavers.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Helen C. Brown, 95, of Winchester, died Nov. 24, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Thomas R. Dawson Sr., 61, of Winchester, died Nov. 25, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center. VET!!
He is survived by his companion, Vicki Olin.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Robert C. Holt, 87, of Winchester, died Nov, 26, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Tomalee Holt.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Bobby G. LaFollette Sr., 80, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died Nov. 25, 2020, near Yellow Spring, WV.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn LaFollette.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
Shirley V. Sendoya, 84, of Winchester, died Nov. 26, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
