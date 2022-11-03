Suwanna Fiddler, 71, of Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia, died Oct. 31, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Leo G. Reid, Jr., 81, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died Oct. 31, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Sally S. Reid.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
William J. Smoot, 67, of Stephenson, died Nov. 1, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Page E. Smoot.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Donald R. West, 84, of Winchester, died Oct. 30, 2022, at War Memorial Hospital. (VET!!)
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Daphne A. Wilson, of Winchester, died Nov. 1, 2022, in Blue Ridge Hospice, Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
