Stephen W. Davidson, 66, of Romney, West Virginia, died Nov. 25, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Donna S. Davidson.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Shirley A. Gray, 84, of Yellow Spring, West Virginia, died Nov. 29, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. Gray.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Dr. Kenneth H. Smith Sr., 82, died Nov. 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie L. S. Smith.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Charles A. Southerly Jr., 27, of Pin Oak, West Virginia, died Nov. 29, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brooke E. Southerly.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
