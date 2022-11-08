Lola V. Cheshire, 94, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Romney, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Samuel A. Johnson, 57, of Front Royal, died Nov. 2, 2022 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly A. Johnson.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Randolph Lloyd, of Marshall, died Nov. 1, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital Warrenton.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
