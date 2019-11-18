Kevin Allen Bauserman, 59, of Winchester, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Christa Demorest Bauserman.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Gary Allen Dillon Sr., 62, of Middletown, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Dillon.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Garland Leo Kesner, 70, of Romney, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Ramona Lacson “Mona” Lopez, 89, of Winchester, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Valentin D. Lopez.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Louis Henry Milotte Jr., 85, of Stephens City, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia E. Avila Milotte.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Phyllis Sale Savory, 93, of Winchester, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hickman Savory.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
(1) entry
Ms. Savory was a truly amazing and caring lady. I will miss transporting her to her appointments. I will remember her and her spunkinest forever. Prayers and comfort to her family. Linda Jenkins
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.