Walter “Lee” Baihly, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., died on November 1, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Eunsook.
Arrangements by Eackles-Spencer and Norton Funeral Home, Harpers Ferry.
Rosalie “Rosie” Virginia Corbin, 88, of Romney, W.Va., died Monday, November 4, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband Edward M. Corbin.
Arrangements by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
Helen C. “Granny” Funkhouser, 89, of Winchester, Virginia died Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Ward Funkhouser.
Arrangements by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Donald Richard Shiflett, 76, of Stephens City, died on November 3, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Audrey Herbaugh.
Arrangements by McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg.
Jacob Virgil Thorne, 87, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., died Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home.
He is survived by his wife Shelley B. Johnson.
Arrangements by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
