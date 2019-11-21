June Vincent DeHaven, 87, of Frederick County, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene DeHaven.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Jesse Dwayne Lafferty, 42, of Augusta, W.Va., died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Danny Eugene Leake, 63, of Winchester, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Envoy Nursing Home.
Marie F. Shockey, 96, of Elizabethtown, Ky., formerly of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph N. Shockey Sr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Pitsa Vanechanos Yeatras, 83, of Ocean City, Md., and Winchester, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at her home in Ocean City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Peter S. Yeatras.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
